rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17139045
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Close-up video of steaming tea being poured into a glass cup on a patterned tablecloth, captured from a side angle for a cozy, inviting feel.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 32.7 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 18.93 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.88 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.71 MB

View personal and business license