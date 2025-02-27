https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17139161SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A glowing cross hovers above an open book, captured from a low angle. The video conveys a spiritual theme with a celestial, ethereal style. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 47.65 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 25.33 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.83 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.52 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare