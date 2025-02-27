https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17139264SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Street-level video captures a cozy cafe corner with blue chairs, yellow flowers, and rustic cobblestones, evoking a charming, inviting atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 38.02 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.05 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.28 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.42 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare