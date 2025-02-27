https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17139288SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Split-view video capturing colorful pebbles underwater and snowy mountains above, showcasing nature's contrast from a low-angle perspective.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 52.88 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 30.53 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.52 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.52 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare