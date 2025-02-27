https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17139297SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Split-view video of a serene mountain lake, showcasing underwater pebbles and snowy peaks. Captured from a low-angle perspective.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 67.54 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 37.87 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 8.55 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.17 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare