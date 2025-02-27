https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17139350SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Wide-angle video captures vibrant purple flowers in the foreground with majestic snow-capped mountains under a clear blue sky in the background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 76.11 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 44.51 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 9.19 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.99 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare