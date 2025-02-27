https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17139465SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Two open books on a windowsill with a scenic view of lush hills and trees. Captured from a low angle, ideal for a peaceful reading video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 42.15 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.08 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.51 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.88 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare