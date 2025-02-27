https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17139503SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A close-up video shot of a pastel pink birthday cake with lit candles, capturing a festive and dreamy atmosphere with soft-focus bokeh lights. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 11.35 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.2 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.15 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.26 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare