rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17139628
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Close-up, low-angle shot of a white cat basking in sunlight, eyes closed, with colorful bokeh in the background, evoking a serene video scene. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 28.28 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.4 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.16 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.85 MB

View personal and business license