https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17139628SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up, low-angle shot of a white cat basking in sunlight, eyes closed, with colorful bokeh in the background, evoking a serene video scene. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 28.28 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.4 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.16 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.85 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare