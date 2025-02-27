https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17139631SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264Close-up video angle of a white cat lounging on grass, sunlight casting shadows, with colorful bokeh in the background for a dreamy effect. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.95 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.29 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.32 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.81 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare