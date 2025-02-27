https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17139659SaveSaveVideo Info0:0930 FPSH.264Artistic video concept showing a side view of a woman walking against a newspaper backdrop, with a vibrant orange stripe adding contrast.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 50.21 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.26 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.75 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.3 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare