https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17139694SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial view of rippling blue water with light reflections, creating a soothing, abstract pattern. Ideal for a calming video background. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 112.39 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 63.8 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 15.52 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 13.55 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare