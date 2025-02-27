https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17139730SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up portrait video with a serene expression, vibrant purple and orange lighting, and a side angle capturing a peaceful mood.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 21.19 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.1 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.6 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.09 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare