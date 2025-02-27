https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17139759SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial view of a skull surrounded by vibrant red and pink flowers, creating a dramatic, gothic video aesthetic with rich, dark tones. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 28.13 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.67 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.8 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.57 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare