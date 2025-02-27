https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17139771SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Soft-focus video of delicate pink flowers against a pastel background, captured from a low angle, emphasizing their graceful, upward reach. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 8.98 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.61 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 942.41 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.54 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare