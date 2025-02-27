https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17139773SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264Warm, intimate family moment captured at sunset. Close-up angle emphasizes emotions, ideal for a heartfelt family video theme.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.18 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.71 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.8 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.78 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare