rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17139775
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

A vibrant, animated tropical beach scene with palm trees and clear skies, captured from a low-angle perspective, ideal for a relaxing video backdrop. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 21.75 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.04 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.31 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.63 MB

View personal and business license