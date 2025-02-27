https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17139784SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264A woman sits on a sofa reading a tablet, with a soft-focus background of plants. The camera angle is eye-level, creating a cozy, relaxed video vibe.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.05 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.23 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.66 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.85 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare