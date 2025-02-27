https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17139787SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264A professional video scene showing a diverse group in a business meeting. Shot from a low angle, capturing engaged expressions and modern office decor.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 12.26 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.1 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.07 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.79 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare