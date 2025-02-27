https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17139803SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Dramatic video still of lightning bolts cutting through dark storm clouds, captured from a low-angle, emphasizing the power of nature. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 36.26 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.85 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.72 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.81 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare