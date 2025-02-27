https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17139908SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264Aerial video shot of a mountain peak emerging through clouds, highlighting its snow-capped summit against a deep blue sky, creating a serene atmosphere. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 4.09 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 1.92 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.52 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 2.02 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare