https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17139943SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up, low-angle video of a young plant sprouting from soil, symbolizing growth and renewal, with a soft-focus, bright background. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.85 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.34 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.4 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.11 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare