https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17139952SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Aerial view of a white truck on a scenic highway, capturing the essence of travel and logistics. The video style is bright and dynamic, highlighting movement.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 36.83 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.09 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.44 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.06 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare