https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17139955SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Elegant video concept showcasing a whiskey bottle and glass on a wooden surface. Low-angle shot emphasizes the rich amber tones and intricate glass design. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.14 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.16 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.46 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.01 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare