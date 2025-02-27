https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17139958SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Top-down view of pink icing dripping with colorful sprinkles on a white surface, resembling a playful, sweet-themed video background. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 57.09 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 52.83 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.98 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.36 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare