https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17139960SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Top-down video view of pink paint splatters on a white surface, creating an abstract and minimalistic artistic concept. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 11.69 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.37 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.39 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.73 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare