https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17139977SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A cosmic video scene with a wide-angle view of planets and stars in a vibrant galaxy, showcasing a colorful and imaginative space concept. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.75 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.11 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.69 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.96 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare