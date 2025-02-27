https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17139979SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up shot of a glossy, orange 3D emoji with a shocked expression, resembling a playful video game character on a white background. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 7.42 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.92 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 889.01 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.69 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare