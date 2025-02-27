https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140003SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264A vibrant top-down video shot of a colorful wildflower meadow, capturing daisies and other blooms in soft, natural light, evoking a serene, lively feel. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 42.54 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.17 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.01 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.25 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare