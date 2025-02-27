https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140011SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264A teacher engages with young students in a classroom. The video captures a candid, eye-level angle, emphasizing interaction and learning in a lively setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 15.19 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.53 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.14 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.04 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare