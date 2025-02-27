https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140014SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264Luxurious bathroom with a forest view, featuring a black tub and plants. Wide-angle shot captures nature's tranquility, ideal for a calming video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 45.95 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.01 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.19 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.89 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare