rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140014
Save
Video Info
0:11
30 FPS
H.264

Luxurious bathroom with a forest view, featuring a black tub and plants. Wide-angle shot captures nature's tranquility, ideal for a calming video scene.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 45.95 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.01 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.19 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.89 MB

View personal and business license