https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140021SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264A serene, low-angle video shot of a vibrant meadow with butterflies fluttering, set against a backdrop of distant mountains and a clear blue sky. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.73 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.87 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.11 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.11 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare