0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Serene landscape video with a low-angle view of a tranquil lake, pink flowers, and distant hills under a pastel sky, in a soft, illustrative style. Live desktop wallpaper.

Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 11.89 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.39 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.36 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.9 MB

View personal and business license