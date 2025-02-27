https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140073SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A veterinarian in blue scrubs smiles at a happy dog in a clinic. The video captures a warm, friendly moment from a side angle, emphasizing care.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 13.16 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.2 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.53 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.86 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare