https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140080SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of a woman in a green jacket, eyes closed, enjoying nature. Soft focus background, capturing a serene, peaceful moment.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.4 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.32 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.51 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.09 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare