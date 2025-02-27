https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140093SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene upward video view of lush green leaves against sunlight, capturing the essence of nature's tranquility from a low-angle perspective.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 105.54 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 58.01 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 9.44 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 12.55 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare