https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140207SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264Colorful, whimsical illustration of a black cat with a rainbow collar, surrounded by stars and balloons. Front-facing angle, reminiscent of a playful video scene. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.57 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.66 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.79 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.83 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare