https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140234SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up angle of a juicy cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato on a wooden board, styled for a food video, with fries blurred in the background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 28.98 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.7 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.68 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.29 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare