https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140238SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264A dreamy video still of a woman on a swing against a cloudy sky. Low-angle shot, soft lighting, and serene expression create a surreal, whimsical vibe.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 10.54 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.33 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.03 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.98 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare