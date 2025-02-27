https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140272SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Close-up video of hands playing an acoustic guitar, showcasing intricate finger movements. Shot from a side angle, highlighting the guitar strings.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 25.86 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.24 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.72 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.95 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare