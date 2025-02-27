https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140282SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A magical video scene with a top-down angle showing a glowing ring surrounded by twinkling blue and yellow stars, creating a mystical atmosphere. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 38.41 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 23.27 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 7.57 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.58 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare