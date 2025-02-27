https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140304SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial view of a glowing, swirling vortex resembling a cosmic phenomenon, creating a mesmerizing and dynamic video effect against a starry backdrop. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.38 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 20.41 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.31 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.87 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare