https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140311SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Rustic top-down video of fresh fruits and vegetables on a wooden table, featuring lettuce, tomatoes, and a glass pitcher for a natural, organic feel.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 64.52 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 33.37 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.2 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.71 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare