https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140316SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264A serene video captures a woman in a green jacket, eyes closed, enjoying nature. Shot from a low angle, the blurred forest background adds tranquility.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 13.15 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.24 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.21 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.71 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare