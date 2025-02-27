https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140348SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264A dog sits by a window overlooking a cityscape at sunset. The video uses a low-angle shot with a retro, neon color palette for a nostalgic feel. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 27.93 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.77 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.01 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.52 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare