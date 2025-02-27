https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140349SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A close-up video of a hedgehog in a forest, captured at ground level. The scene highlights the animal amidst fallen leaves, creating a natural, serene atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 55.13 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 23.41 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.27 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.93 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare