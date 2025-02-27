https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140352SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up side view of a hand holding a smartphone, capturing a minimalist and modern style, perfect for a tech-focused video concept.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.92 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.48 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.55 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.15 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare