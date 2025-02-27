https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140373SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Scenic video of traditional boats on turquoise water, captured from a low angle, highlighting lush cliffs and vibrant skies in a serene setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.48 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.74 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.67 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.83 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare