https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140430SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of a vibrant pink hibiscus flower in natural light, captured from a low angle, highlighting its delicate petals and lush green leaves. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 45.53 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 22.41 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.63 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.78 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare