https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17140433SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A patient in a hospital bed with medical equipment, shot from a side angle. The video conveys a clinical, serene atmosphere with soft lighting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 30.49 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.93 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.65 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.25 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare